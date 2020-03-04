CLINTON — Internal medicine specialist Tamilselvi Periasamy, MD, has joined MercyOne Clinton Medical Center.
She is a Board-certified internal medicine specialist and will provide patient care on the fourth floor of the medical center, 1410 N. Fourth St., Clinton. She will begin seeing patients March 16. Her office phone number is 242-7522.
Periasamy comes to MercyOne Clinton from Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Coimbatore, India, where she has served as an internal medicine consultant since 1993. Periasamy has an interest in treating obesity and started an obesity clinic at the hospital in 1998. At this clinic, she successfully cared for more than 25,000 patients dealing with obesity, helping them reduce their body weight by at least 10 percent in six months.
“We are pleased to bring Dr. Periasamy to the Clinton community with her knowledge and experience in internal medicine, including obesity management,” said Ryan Grekoff, senior vice president of the MercyOne Medical Group – Clinton. “Not only is she an excellent physician, but her patients will find her to be open and easy to talk to about any health issue they may have.”
Periasamy earned her medical degree from Madurai Medical College, Madurai Kararaj University, Tamil Nadu, India. She received post-graduate training in pathology at Mercy Hospital, Toledo, Ohio, and post-graduate training in internal medicine at Lutheran Medical Center (now Cleveland Clinic-Fairview Hospital), Cleveland, Ohio. She is Board-certified in internal medicine from the American Board of Internal Medicine.
