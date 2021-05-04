DES MOINES — Favorable weather allowed Iowa farmers to plant almost half of this year’s corn crop last week, according to Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.
“The weather over the past several days provided a great window for farmers to plant,” Naig said in a statement Monday.
“Now we need some rain, especially in the northern parts of the state, to help push the crop along. Short-term outlooks are promising with the potential for cooler and wetter days ahead.” Iowa’s weekly crop report indicated farmers were able to plant almost half of the state’s expected corn crop during the week ending May 2.
With about 69 percent of all 2021 corn acres planted, state officials said that is nine days ahead of the five-year average and, with the week’s warmer temperatures, there were scattered reports of corn emerged.
Also, state ag department officials say Iowa farmers planted over one-third of the expected soybean crop in the past week for a total of 43 percent of the acres planted, which is 12 days ahead of normal.
According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, there were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork for the week due to limited precipitation. About 55 percent of Iowa’s topsoil and subsoil moisture levels are rated very short to short, and farm experts say dry conditions are a concern.
Overall, 95 percent of Iowa’s expected oat crop has been planted.
Pasture condition were rated 41 percent good to excellent with reports of slow growth due to lack of moisture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.