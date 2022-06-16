CLINTON - Clinton School District Director of Learning and Collaboration Wes Golden on Monday presented a report about competencies deemed most important by the community to equip students with the job skills they’ll need in accordance with the nationwide initiative “Portrait of a Graduate.”
Golden made the presentation during the Clinton School Board meeting. The program has been adopted by most school districts in Iowa to articulate a vision - unique to each particular school district - of the ever-evolving competencies to help ensure a graduate’s future success.
To develop the Clinton School District’s vision of what the community needs from its high school graduates, a committee was formed about 18 months ago and consists of educators and other school staff members, parents, people from local businesses, and other members of the community.
Though the number of participants fluctuated, 13 consistently met on a monthly basis. They created and sent out a survey that elicited 112 responses. The committee narrowed the results of this survey and created another, to which they received 119 responses.
“What we’re really trying to do here based on all this is really consider the job market,” Golden said. “It’s challenging, clearly, and it’s always changing, so our schools have to be evolving with it.”
The list of skill sets graduates need for future readiness, created from the results of the surveys, showed science as 16th on the list, and math as 13th.
Golden said the committee experienced epiphanies while processing the survey data and recalled the tremendous amount of time spent memorizing multiplication tables in third grade.
“What do they let you use on the tests now? This thing called a calculator,” he said. “Why do we need to spend three quarters of the year memorizing math facts when you get to use a calculator? Do we need to change the way we think?”
The surveys showed the top five competencies being collaboration, critical thinking, adaptability, productivity and accountability, and social awareness.
Obstacles of figuring out how to teach and measure these competencies lie ahead, but the board voted unanimously to use the “Portrait of a Graduate” findings to guide the district’s future curriculum.
The board also addressed attracting and retaining transportation staff. Last spring, the board implemented a $500 sign-on bonus for bus drivers, but it didn’t have a significant impact on drawing bus drivers to the district’s open positions. Then, in February, federal regulations changed, increasing the amount of training needed to obtain a CDL license.
Many drivers already cover two of the 21 routes.
Transportation Director Chris Turner said the widespread labor shortage calls for creative solutions.
“It’s become very competitive,” he said. “Everybody’s trying to think outside the box. How can we keep these people? It’s a dying breed and it’s a nationwide problem. We just can’t expect people to walk in the door and say ‘I want to drive school bus for you,’ because those days, they’re over. It’s just not happening.”
The board moved to approve increased bonuses for regular drivers, from $500 to $2,000. The increased amount included a $500 sign-on bonus and a $1,500 retention bonus.
New substitute drivers without a CDL will receive a bonus of $1,500. That’s $500 while obtaining a CDL and a $1,000 retention bonus. Substitute drivers who already have a CDL will receive a $1,000 retention bonus.
The next regular board meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. July 11 at the Clinton Administration Center.
