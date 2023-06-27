CLINTON — A vision planning session Monday at Great Revivalist Brewery collected public input on the potential development of Clinton’s riverfront.
The session addressed an approximate 3-mile project area of Riverview Drive, Discovery Trail and Willow Island. Specifically, it includes the undeveloped area of 25th Avenue North to 32nd Avenue North, the North River Drive area of 19th Avenue North to 25th Avenue North, the Riverview Park area of Fourth Avenue South to Willow Island, and the Downtown adjacent area of Sixth Avenue South to Fourth Avenue South.
For two hours, community members were encouraged to view several boards displaying planning and design themes and values on which they could place green stickers on the boards showing the ideas they’re in favor of and yellow stickers on those they do not support.
Those planning and design themes and values were the same as what was presented in an online survey that closed Tuesday and proposed land use solutions, engineering and infrastructure investment, trail connectivity access to the river and relevant facilities such as retail, entertainment, and housing.
Broken into three sections, the survey first collected general information on respondents for the understanding of their relationship with the project site and the city itself.
The next section asked respondents to rank the seven proposed planning and design themes of Defining, Recuperative, Historic, Vibrant, Sustainable, Working, and Accessible. This section also asked respondents to rank the terms that described what they felt should be the most important drivers in the planning process, offering Economic Growth, Lifestyle, Activated, Gateway & Destinations, Connected, Ecological, and Cultural options.
Thereafter, respondents were asked to further rank priorities pertaining to each given theme and values regarding project sub-areas.
Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke said the hope was for just over 100 people to come to provide their thoughts and opinions at the in-person session, but after only 15 minutes over 50 people had already contributed.
“It really gets kind of a community buzz because everybody loves the river, and the other part we felt was really missing from folks that grew up here, you know, kids used to be in the river all the time, but then the levee came,” Brooke said. “It’s like, what else can we do to encourage folks so that they can grow up and have the same memories that maybe their grandad did, or grandma, of being on the river.”
Responses from the session and those to the online survey will now be utilized by SmithGroup design firm to develop a series of ideas that will then be shared with the city and its stakeholders as they work toward a preferred vision plan that will shape the designs of a final master plan.
The Riverfront Study was first proposed earlier this year during discussions of the Lyons Business & Professional Association’s North River Drive Project, in which public access to Clinton’s riverfront would be extended from Ninth Avenue North to 25th Avenue North, connecting Clinton’s Downtown with the Lyons Neighborhood.
Studies done for that project prompted a study to be done on the entire riverfront to identify economic opportunities. After conducting interviews and deciding on SmithGroup as the design firm of choice to take on the study, its representatives in March proposed a process composed of four market-based steps – visioning, alternative planning, concept development, and the completion of a Riverfront Master Plan.
“Our whole point is,” he said, “you know, we’re growing as a community, we’re bringing jobs in, we’re working on the housing, why not work on those things you enjoy when not at work.”
Brooke says that moving forward from this point, the hope is to have a package ready by this fall, but it is likely work will continue into early spring on a master plan of overall concepts that can then be presented to developers.
