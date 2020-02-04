Full STEAM Ahead!
In spring 2019, Prince of Peace Catholic School received an ADM Cares grant, which began the development of a new STEAM classroom. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.
Stephanie Burke, Middle School science and math teacher, is taking the lead on this developing and implementing this project.
“We are still in the beginning phase. It will continue to develop as we “experiment.” It’s one of those things that the end products could be completely different from year to year depending on technology and advancements in that field as well,” she said. “My hope is to continue to push our students to be the best they can be while showing them how what we are doing in the classroom can be applied to the real world.
“There is huge growth in the STEAM field so it’s important that our students not only have access to these tools, but also that they are able to collaborate and communicate with their peers while working toward a common goal,” said Burke.
Middle school students have worked on different projects throughout the year so far. The main focus has been on engineering and technology; although, math and science have been integrated into the projects.
An example of a project is a challenge where students had to plan, draw and construct a model. They were required to choose a famous place from a country other than the United States and then add a tourist attraction that would encourage people to visit. There were several constraints and requirements that the students had to meet. Students have also spent some time on coding and eventually will build an animal out of different materials and code animation – making the animal move.
Burke has already created a space where students develop problem solving skills, creativity and critical thinking. She has received a STEM Scale-Up Program grant through the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council that will help her reach the goals for the STEAM room. Burke hopes that middle school students will become teachers to our elementary students, passing on the thrill of discovery through experimentation. She would also like to develop a STEAM Club for students who would like to spend more time on projects.
