CLINTON — The Prince of Peace Players will present “With Two Wings” on April 2, 3, and 4 at Prince of Peace Catholic School.
The play, written by Anne Negri, takes place in a fantasy world in which people have wings. The story follows a young boy named Lyf and newfound friend Meta as they deal with issues of loyalty, friendship, individual differences and family. Cast members include Abby Telford, Anthony Muhs, Amy Samuelson, Ray Nitschke, and Nolan Keis.
The Prince of Peace Players, with guidance from Amy Peters, have also written a short play to open the show. “The Key is You” is about two sisters, who on their way to celebrate mom’s birthday, make a stop and stumble into more than they bargained for. They need to find themselves as well as a way out. Marissa Bloyd and Ella Eschelman play the sisters. Amy Peters directs both plays.
Thursday, April 2, is a dinner theater beginning at 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Friday and Saturday performances are show-only beginning at 7 p.m. Cost is $5 for general admission and $10 for reserved seating.
To make a reservation for the dinner theater or for reserved seating at the other performances, contact the school office at 242-1663.
