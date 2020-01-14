CLINTON — Prince of Peace College Preparatory Academy won top honors in the annual Academic Quiz Bowl hosted by Clinton Community College. The Calamus-Wheatland High School team, 2018 Quiz Bowl champions, earned second place. Clinton High School took third place, with Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School rounding out the top four.
Teams from area high schools competed for the top award, answering questions in topics including math, history, science, language, literature, government, music, art, sports and current events. Begun in 1985 as a question and answer/fact and trivia competition, it was established with two goals in mind: to provide a fun, informative and entertaining learning experience for area students, and to provide exposure for the scholastic abilities of our area’s high school students.
The Prince of Peace College Preparatory Academy Quiz Bowl team is led by Coach Kathy Andrews and includes Captain Evan Tiesman, Evan Hessing, Katie Gordon, Alexis Rickertson, Gavin Stoddard, and Abby Telford.
Teams participating in the 2019 Academic Quiz Bowl include Bellevue High School, Calamus-Wheatland High School, Camanche High School, Clinton High School, Easton Valley High School, Fulton High School, Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School, Prince of Peace College Preparatory Academy and West Carroll High School.
Each year, Clinton Community College awards trophies to the school teams placing first through fourth in the championship bracket and to the top two teams in the consolation bracket. In addition, the Paul B. Sharar Foundation awards a $1,000 scholarship to the winning high school, and a $500 scholarship to the runner-up, to be used by graduates of those schools attending Clinton Community College.
The Paul B. Sharar Foundation provides $200,000 of scholarship funding annually to deserving Clinton Community College students. The most prestigious of these scholarships are the Foundation’s Honor Scholarships. The Honor Scholarships are designated exclusively for the very best high school students. Students receiving these scholarships must have ranked in the top 10 percent of their high school graduating class and maintained a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average.
The Paul B. Sharar Foundation also offers program-specific scholarships for students enrolled in areas such as accounting, art, education, humanities, law enforcement and science. Other scholarships are designed specifically for students living in or near one of the Clinton County area communities. For more information about these scholarships, contact the Sharar Foundation Office at the college or the college’s Financial Aid Department.
For more information, contact Heather Evans at 244-7007.
