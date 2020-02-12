Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Snow likely. High 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.