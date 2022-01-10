DES MOINES – The Iowa Utilities Board is reminding affected landowners in five Iowa counties of rescheduled public informational meetings for the proposed Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC carbon capture pipeline project.
The rescheduled meetings, which were postponed due to inclement weather last month, are as follows:
- Hamilton County: Jan. 20, noon – Briggs Woods Conference Center, 2501 Briggs Woods Trail, Webster City,
- Hardin County: Jan. 20, 6 p.m. – Ellsworth Community College (auditorium), 1100 College Ave., Iowa Falls.
- Franklin County: Jan. 21, noon – Franklin County Convention Center, 1008 Central Ave. W., Hampton.
- Floyd County: Jan. 24, noon – Floyd County Fairgrounds (Youth Enrichment Center), 2516 Seven Mile Road, Charles City.
- Butler County: Jan. 24, 6 p.m. – Greene Community Center, 204 W. South St., Greene.
In addition, the IUB is clarifying the time for a virtual public informational meeting scheduled for Jan. 19. That meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Registration is required in advance to join the meeting.
Under Iowa Code chapter 479B, informational meetings are required to be held in each county in which real property or property rights would be affected by the proposed pipeline. Clinton County's took place in early December.
All meetings must be concluded at least 30 days before the company can file a petition for a new pipeline permit.
Information about the Navigator project and a schedule of all the informational meetings can be found on the IUB website, iub.iowa.gov, under the News Releases quick link on the homepage.
