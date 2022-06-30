CLINTON — The City of Clinton is considering a traffic safety grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Safe Streets and Roads For All” grant opportunity.
The proposed application would include 80% funding for roundabouts on Mill Creek Parkway at 16th Street NW, 13th Avenue North, and Second Avenue South.
The City of Clinton will host an informational meeting at the Ericksen Community Center on Aug. 1 to discuss these potential projects with the public. The meeting will be from 5-7 that evening.
Anyone who would like more information on this meeting should call the Engineering Department at (563) 244-3423.
