CLINTON — As the Iowa Legislature heads into funnel week, local lawmakers met with constituents Saturday to talk about issues important to them, including quality of life and removing job barriers.
“Next week is the funnel so we’ve been running a lot of subcommittee meetings and committee meetings for those bills that are not funnel proof to make sure they get through committee so we can run them on the floor,” explained State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, to the full-room crowd at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce.
State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, agreed. “It’s been a busy week trying to get bills through. We have to get bills through subcommittees to keep them alive.”
If there’s “something you’re interested in, contact us quickly because it could be dead this session,” he said.
“It’s getting a little chaotic,” added State Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, who serves on the House Judiciary Committee.
“We’ve had about 80 bills filed in that committee,” she said. “We’ve had subcommittees so far on about 50 on them. There’s about 25 subcommittees scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on Judiciary Bills.”
“We’ve had 12 bills run through Judiciary and of those eight were passed unanimously and the others were passed on party lines,” she said.
One area that residents had questions about was that of state licensing required for some areas of employment. Cournoyer said that surveys were sent out to all state departments about where their redundancy is and that individual subcommittees have met on several of those issues.
The example that Cournoyer gave focused on employment as a dietitian in Iowa, which she explained requires a four-year degree followed by a national test to become licensed. After that, a dietitian then would have to become licensed in Iowa at a cost of $132.
“You’ve already taken the test at the national level, you’ve already become certified at the national level as a registered dietitian. Is it necessary to pay an additional $132 to become licensed in the state of Iowa,” she asked. “Right now it is necessary, because if you are not a licensed dietitian in Iowa you can’t bill Medicare and Medicare, which is pretty important if you want to make money as a dietitian.”
She further explained the extra cost can be a barrier for those who want to become dietitians, especially if it is an annual fee, and there are a lot of states that don’t require it. She said such discussions on those concerns are taking place in subcommittee meetings now.
“Is it necessary? Is it redundant? Is it putting up unnecessary barriers to employment in the state of Iowa,” she asked, “And then we can decide collectively as a committee how we’re going to proceed with that this year or perhaps do some more work in the interim on it.”
Mommsen said work also is being done in the Iowa House on those same issues.
Wolfe addressed another area of concern that can create a barrier to employment – the loss of a driver’s license.
“We have a lot of laws in Iowa that can affect having a driver’s license, many of which have nothing to do with driving,” she said, adding that unpaid child support – even a balance from years ago – can lead to a driver’s license suspension to force payment.
She said those cases actually can reach back through the decades, with the children in question now grown adults. She explained that if a parent was not paying child support and the custodial parent was getting state aid, often “he or she signed their support obligation over to the state.”
Now the child support recovery unit, by way of driver’s license suspension, is working to get the money owed to the state of Iowa.
“It’s a mess. People can’t get to work, she said. “They entered a payment plan but sometimes that doesn’t work.”
“So I have a couple of bills dealing with that and none of those are moving at all,” Wolfe said. “I understand. Nobody wants to look like we’re suggesting people should get away with not paying their child support, but the devil is in the details and when you look into some of these issues you realize that the way things are framed – that this is about making sure kids get support – isn’t necessarily what’s going on and again here, it’s almost as though the money collected, we get federal money to pay the people who are collecting it, so it’s a little bit of a circle.”
“People lose their licenses for not paying some of their court fines. Obviously, you should pay your court fines. On the other hand, I think as long as people have a license and insurance we want them, we’d rather have people driving with licenses and insurance to and from work and I’d like to see if we could work out something other than pulling licenses when people are only a few hundred dollars behind on court fines.”
Family life
Another question from the audience asked how the state can improve the security and strength of family life in Iowa. Mommsen said the House is trying to eliminate the child care cliff so that child care costs do not get in the way of becoming more financially stable.
“When people are receiving some state assistance and as they increase their earning potential you get to the point where you drop totally off,” he said. “And so basically it’s better for you not to make any more because you lose and so there’s work being done to basically create an off ramp to taper it off versus the cliff that takes place now.”
He said lawmakers also are working to help stem the child care shortage in the state.
“Whether it be through tax credits making it easier for people to work and to have child care available,” he said.
Wolfe said she thinks the question also goes to the heart of what it takes to financially operate a household; often both parents have to work one or two jobs to make ends meet and they aren’t home.
“On the one hand, yeah, it probably would be great if one parent could be a stay at home parent. I don’t know if realistically we’re ever going to get back to that kind of domestic model,” she said. “It’s also true we have a lot more single parent families, or two parents but they’re living in separate houses. I don’t necessarily buy into this theory that that’s why we have so much problem in school, and maybe we should make people stay married or allow people to have children if they’re not married.
“But I think one thing we could do is increase wages across the board, not necessarily with a minimum wage increase but just try and encourage better wages and better benefits. I know when unions were stronger, when the teachers’ unions were stronger, they were able to bargain for those types of benefits and wages and things like that and when you take away the power to do that, you make it harder for people to get paid what they’re worth.”
She said it is important to “support unions, support employers who take care of their employees and make sure that they do have good benefits and buy local from the employers that are doing that, that are supporting their employees and their community.”
Cournoyer said the need to fill out the workforce in Iowa also is important. “We have a very low unemployment rate now,” she pointed out. “We’re doing everything we can to not only keep people in the state, the students after they graduate we want to keep them in the state. We also want to attract them to our state.”
She said legislators also are looking at keeping Iowa’s tax system transparent and competitive with surrounding states – from the perspective of both income taxes and sales taxes and determining what people believe are important quality of life assets.
She also praised the Peanut Butter program that reimburses workers so they are able to put money toward student debt payments.
“Clinton County has taken the lead on this,” she said.
