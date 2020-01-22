CLINTON — Area quilters are invited to participate in the National Quilt of Valor Sew Day to be held at Keeping You Sewing fabric store in Clinton on Feb.1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Quilters may bring their own Quilt of Valor they may be working on or pre-cut quilts will be available to sew on. Participants are asked to bring a dish to share for the potluck lunch. There is no cost to participate but registration is required by calling or texting Regina Dahl, the local contact, at (563) 249-4781 as space is limited.
Quilts of Valor is a non-profit foundation started in 2003 by Catherine Roberts of Seaford, Delaware whose goal is to cover all veterans touched by war with a freedom quilt, honoring them for their sacrifices. Quilts made locally will be presented in November to local veterans.
For more information, contact Dahl at jdahl1@mac.com or 243-2158.
