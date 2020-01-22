Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Mostly sunny this morning then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Intermittent snow or snow showers becoming steadier late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.