CLINTON — The Material Girlz Quilting Group will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 2020 N. Third St., Clinton.
Any and all quilters are welcome to attend. Contact Joyce Stoddard at (563) 321-8264 for more information.
Mother of Jim Boyd, Joan Boyd & Ann Fagle. Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday, February 17, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Falls. Full obituary and condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Clarence G. Henry, Jr., 69, of Clinton, passed away Monday at MercyOne - Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
