The 2020 Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa got the news on Monday that it was among the many events pushed back because of the novel coronavirus, moving the event to 2021.
"The safety of our riders has always been the most important focus for our RAGBRAI team, and we feel the decision to postpone is the right one," the event said on its website. "We strongly feel that this is in everyone’s best interest."
This year's ride was scheduled to end along the Clinton Riverfront, and the organizers have assured that the entire planned route will stay the same. The route, which begins in Le Mars, will make the same stops as originally planned.
The new dates will be July 25 to 31 of 2021, and will include Le Mars, Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa, Maquoketa and finally Clinton.
"The towns along the route have already put a substantial amount of work and resource into planning and will have the opportunity to showcase their communities in 2021," the event said Monday.
It's the sixth shortest ride in the event's history and ranks 29th for most feet of climb.
The website also offers several options because of the decision, including transferring registration to 2021, full refunds for those already registered and a way to donate rider registration.
Those wishing to receive a refund must request by June 1 or they will be automatically transferred to next year's ride.
