Editor’s note: This is the Clinton Herald’s third installment about local talent that will be featured at the Tailgate N’ Tallboys three-day festival June 8-10. The lineup for Thursday, June 8, was featured in Saturday’s Clinton Herald. Tuesday's installment focused on Friday, June 9, while today's showcases local talent performing on Saturday, June 10.
CLINTON — When the Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival kicks off its three-day run in Clinton, local bands will lead in the nightly headliners with performances throughout.
The festival, the first of its kind in Clinton, is set for June 8-10 in Riverview Park, with major acts taking the stage each night. In the run up to the festival, the Clinton Herald is featuring the local acts that will perform each night.
On Saturday night, June 10, the national headlining acts are Chase Matthew at 4 p.m., Warren Zeiders at 6 p.m., Chase Rice at 8 p.m. and Jelly Roll at 10 p.m.
Local acts begin at 3 p.m. that day with 3 Day Rain, a five-piece country rock band. The Mamiltons perform at 5 p.m. and Random Tanner at 7.
"It’s an honor to perform at the first big event since Riverboat Days," said Matt Hamilton of The Mamiltons. "We are planning something special. We’ve been playing for awhile now and made a lot of friends throughout eastern Iowa and I plan on bring a lot of them.
"Clinton, I will say, needs more events like this but not even that big. It took us five years before anyone in Clinton noticed us and it should be easier for young talent to work on there craft. We need more businesses that support local music."
Random Tanner, of Clinton, said he is "beyond excited to have the opportunity to perform in front of the largest crowd I’ve ever been in front of."
"I’ve been performing since 2007 all over the country and to have my hometown be the largest crowd for me is pretty awesome," he said.
