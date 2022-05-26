Five of the seven Clinton Community School Board members were present on Monday evening for a meeting at the Administration Center focused on personnel changes and the cost of breaking the contract between a teacher and the school.
Those who have resigned, effective immediately, include Amber Diestelmeiet, Jefferson Elementary School Third Grade Teacher; Samantha Farrell, Jefferson Elementary School’s Transitional Kindergarten Teacher; Thomas McCormich, Special Assistant to the Activities Directory of Clinton High School; Aaron Westrum, Head Clinton High School Speech Director; Tyler Mulholland, Assistant Girls Basketball Coach at Clinton High School, Millie Windisch, Whittier Elementary Paraeducator; Ashley Bonde, Bluff Elementary Paraeducator; and Emma Kuehl, Bluff Elementary Paraeducator..
This brings the number of resignations this year to 33, which is only slightly above the School District’s average of 28 to 30 resignations per year.
Teachers who break their contract before July 1 lose $500 from their contracts. Those who break their contracts by resigning on or after July 1 lose $1,000 and the loss of their state teaching license will be enforced as well.
“We’re trying to make it so that the contract is a two-way street.” Superintendent Gary DeLacy told the rest of the Board, “I mean, obviously the Board is making a commitment when we offer them a contract. Some of our employees want to treat it as a 1-way street and they still think they’re a free agent.” He went on to add, “If you decide to sign your contract, that should mean something.” Thus, DeLacy said he believes the dollar amounts of the penalties should be increased.
Transportation Administrative Assistant Ashley Voss’s contract will not be renewed for the 2022-2023 school year.
New contracts have been offered to John Dunning for the position of Clinton Middle School Band Teacher, Mackenzie Hoogheem as Instructional Strategist II: ID Teacher for Eagle Heights Elementary School, Erica Bown as Instructional Strategist I: Mild/Moderate Teacher at Eagle Heights Elementary School, Elizabeth Wilke as Curriculum/Student Services Coordinator at the Clinton Administration Center, David Frett as Custodian at Clinton High School, Sam McEleney as Baseball/Softball Groundskeeper at Clinton High School, Stacey Jordan as Food Service Kitchen Helper at Eagle Heights Elementary School, Katelyn Berg as Paraeducator at Clinton High School’s Gateway Learning Center, and, and Amanda Cady as Special Olympics Coach at Clinton High School.
harles Schantag was also offered a contract for the position of Building Operator / Pathway Coordinator for Clinton High School, but he’ll also be overseeing two or three kids who will have the opportunity to work through the summer as school employees. The school will provide them with hourly wages for waxing floors, cleaning filters, and other regular summer building maintenance responsibilities from an Energy Association grant recently received.
The meeting ended with a closed session to continue the evaluation of DeLacy’s performance.
The next meeting will be held June 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Clinton Administration Center.
