CLINTON – Iowa State Sen. Chris Cournoyer and State Reps. Norlin Mommsen and Mary Wolfe on Thursday previewed the upcoming legislative session, with issues including four-laning U.S. 30 and the impact of cannabis legalization in Illinois.
Cournoyer, a Republican, voiced support for four-laning U.S. 30. A U.S. 30 Planning and Environmental Linkages study was conducted in Cedar and Jackson counties for the area near the intersection of U.S. 30 with Charles Road in Cedar County, just east of Lisbon, to just west of DeWitt near the U.S. 30 intersection with 260th Avenue. The report said the study's findings recommended a super-two highway. The report said the proposed super-two highway would improve the opportunity to safely pass slower moving vehicles, with a passing lane typically every four or five miles.
Cournoyer referenced the recent four-laning of U.S. 20, citing the economic impact for the northern part of the state. She believes four-laning U.S. 30 would have a similar impact for the Clinton area.
"I think (the super-two highway plan) is an extremely shortsighted recommendation and four-laning, I think, is the only option at this point for economic development... We have a real opportunity to go across the river and hook up to (Interstate) 88 going into Chicago. I think it would be very shortsighted to not four-lane Highway 30," Cournoyer said.
Wolfe, a Democrat, said over at least the past 10 years there has been a group from Clinton County and across Eastern Iowa that has been at the State Capitol every year advocating and lobbying for U.S. 30. She added she is frustrated that more progress has not been made to four-lane Highway 30. She believes the people who are in charge need to get behind four-laning the highway.
"At some point, I think we have to look at saying well, apparently the people who are currently in charge, if they aren't going to do the work to get it through maybe look at changing that around a little bit and maybe putting someone else in charge and see if they can make it happen," Wolfe said. "Give them a chance. If we weren't able to do it when somebody from Clinton County was I think the chair of the commission, I'm not sure what it's going to take. But it's going to take something more than what we've been able to come up with currently."
Mommsen, a Republican, said the state will have a new Department of Transportation Director, with DOT Director Mark Lowe being asked to step down by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Mommsen also referenced Representative Brian Best, who is from Carroll, being put in charge of the transportation committee.
"Highway 30 goes through Carroll and is part of the Highway 30 commission," Mommsen said. "And I believe the director, he's very supportive of Highway 30. So I know on the House side, the transportation committee will be pushing that. So my thought is it's going to take a lot of legislative pressure."
The state is also looking at remedies for a potential increase of impaired drivers due to the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state of Illinois. Cournoyer, who is a reserve deputy in Scott County, said there is currently no field test to be able to identify an impaired driver if they are under the influence of marijuana. She added that Clinton County has no drug recognition experts, meaning they depend on troopers to be the experts. Cournoyer said the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy is incorporating more training so all officers can help identify impaired driving.
Cournoyer added she believes the legalization of marijuana in Illinois is a workforce issue for the state of Iowa.
"When you talk to employers about what they're looking for in employees they want them to show up, they want them to work hard and they want them to pass a drug test," Cournoyer said. "So I think this is going to have an impact on the workforce. We also need to make sure employers are protected if someone does show up on the job under the influence. So there's a lot being discussed and I think we're going to see the impact in the next couple months about what's going on with that."
Wolfe, who is an attorney, said if someone is driving in an impaired fashion, law enforcement has probable cause to pull them over. She added someone under the influence of marijuana will normally trigger some of the same types of symptoms as being under the influence of alcohol, including bloodshot eyes, problems with balance and slurred speech.
Legislative breakfasts with state lawmakers are scheduled for Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 7 and April 4 (if still in session) at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce. The events begin at 9 a.m.
