DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented Monday on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report, stating that harvesting continues throughout Iowa and rain appears to be on the horizon.
“Warmer than average conditions continued last week, while portions of northern Iowa experienced the first sub-freezing temperatures of the season,” said Naig. “Widespread rain also fell across the state as harvest progressed at a rapid pace. Outlooks hint at better rain chances through the end of the month.”
Despite measurable precipitation across Iowa, harvest continued as farmers had 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Oct. 17, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities continued to include harvesting soybeans and corn, fall tillage and applying fertilizer.
Topsoil moisture levels rated 8 percent very short, 34 percent short, 57 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 16 percent very short, 38 percent short, 46 percent adequate and 0 percent surplus.
Virtually all of Iowa’s corn crop has reached maturity. Forty-three percent of corn for grain has been harvested, one week ahead of the five-year average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was 18 percent. Iowa’s corn condition rated 63 percent good to excellent.
Despite the rain showers, soybean harvest reached 70 percent, one week ahead of the five-year average. Producers in south central Iowa have over half their soybean crop remaining to be harvested while producers in all other districts have at least 52 percent already harvested.
Pasture condition rated 30 percent good to excellent. No unusual conditions for livestock were reported.
