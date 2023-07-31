CLINTON — Former Vice President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence joined nearly 200 members of the Clinton County Republican Party at Eagle Point Park Lodge to speak at its annual Hog Roast and Corn Boil on Sunday.
“The reason I’m running is because I think this country is in a lot of trouble,” he said, referring to what he described as the “disastrous policies” of the Biden administration.
After Pence and wife Karen met and handed a paper plate to each person who came through the line for the pulled pork that was served, the former congressman, governor of Indiana, and vice president from 2017 to 2021 under former President Donald Trump complimented the leadership of U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Iowa will hold the first caucuses in the nation on Jan. 15, which will start the 2024 presidential nomination process.
“Iowa should always be first in the nation because the heartland should shape American leadership in this country,” Pence said. “We have got to get America back to a vigorous federalism and empower our states to be the laboratories of innovation and reform that our founders intended.”
Reynolds beforehand had approached the podium to a standing ovation and celebrated the Republican Party’s recent victories, encouraging her audience to stay motivated to turn out to vote.
“It’s crazy times in which we live in,” she said. “The country is making a decline, but we are a resilient country. We are a resilient people. We just need to make sure we put a Republican in office in 2024 and get this country back on track.”
The Clinton County Republican Party, led by Party Chairman Tim Striley, is working to bring all 14 of the party’s presidential candidates to Clinton. Introduced by Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, who commended his honesty and integrity, Pence said he would be going on to visit the rest of Iowa’s 99 counties.
“I believe in the American people from everything I’ve seen in my lifetime of service,” Pence said in closing. “No matter how dark it gets, the American people are the most faith-filled, freedom-loving, generous, caring, decent, innovative and idealistic people the world has ever known. We’ve just got to have a government as good as our people again.”
For more information on the Clinton County Iowa Republican Party, visit www.republicansofclintoncounty.com.
