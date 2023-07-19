DEWITT — Superintendent Dan Peterson and the Central DeWitt School Board faced a crowd of more than 75 people Thursday night and listened as 30 community members rose to their feet and demanded resignations.
The meeting came three weeks after Iowa District Judge Mark. R. Lawson ruled the board violated state law when it discussed controversial topics outside public view during a closed meeting last year.
Peterson and board President Bob Gannon opened Thursday’s meeting by reading prepared statements, but their words did not quell the unrest. After hearing the statements, Jared Coury of DeWitt stood to address the board and Peterson.
“I speak tonight on behalf of those who are no longer going to stay silent. We’ve had enough. We’ve been lied to, and you have lost our trust,” he said.
He presented Peterson and each board member with a resignation letter, telling them that signing the letter “would be a good faith gesture of your sincerity for the trust broken in this community and a commitment to bringing about rebuilding.”
In his remarks, Coury referred to Lawson’s findings that the scope of the Feb. 7, 2022, meeting was “breathtaking” in contrast to Peterson’s statement that the closed session was necessary for a performance evaluation and that the board’s violation was neither minor nor technical.
Other speakers expressed similar concern about Peterson’s and the board’s conduct.
State Rep. Norlin Mommsen of DeWitt said he was unable to listen to the recording of the more than two-hour meeting because none of the board members spoke up to say that the conversation in the closed meeting was breaking the law.
While doing legislative work in Des Moines, Mommsen said, he asked people with school board experience for their thoughts.
“I’ve never been on a school board, and so I talked to people that I know who have been on school boards and got their ideas and opinions. And every one of them to a tee said one of the things that’s highlighted at the school board conventions and new school board member training is the open meetings law.
“I’m fairly positive the members of this school board have gone to those conventions and those meetings,” he said.
“I never heard one of you suggest that you had strayed from the open meetings law,” Mommsen added. “And that’s my concern.”
Patricia Anderson of DeWitt emphasized the poor example the board was setting for its students.
“As a parent and a grandparent of children in this school district, we teach our kids accountability,” she said. “The teachers teach our kids accountability. If we want our kids to be accountable, don’t you as adults and us as adults need to be held accountable, too?”
“There was a grievous error that happened,” she added. “It is unfortunate that people are calling for your resignations, but at some time accountability has to follow through.”
Other speakers questioned the number of personnel evaluations for Peterson that have been on board agendas during the past two years.
In his statement at the beginning of Thursday’s meeting, Peterson apologized to the community for his role in the illegal closed session, saying he is working on “professional reflection and growth to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again in the future.”
In his prepared remarks, Gannon said that once the lawsuit was filed “the board could not release the audio recording of the meeting unless and until a district court judge ordered us to do this. While we would have preferred to resolve this matter more quickly, we were greatly limited by state laws and regulations.”
Gannon’s claim, however, “is simply not true,” according to Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council.
“The school board president is wrong when he said that the district could not release the audio recording once the lawsuit was filed. He is either misinformed or is trying to mislead the public,” Evans said. “There were no court orders that prevented the school district from making the recording available months and months before the judge’s final order was handed down.”
As part of Lawson’s ruling, the district had to provide The Observer with a copy of the audio recording of the closed meeting and the written minutes of the session. The Observer began asking for those minutes the week after the meeting, verbally and in writing, after facts arose suggesting the meeting included a discussion on books Peterson had pulled from classrooms and other topics that should have been addressed in public under Iowa’s open meetings law.
Before filing its lawsuit, The Observer on behalf of the community publicly appealed to Peterson and the board to release the materials. Neither Peterson nor the board responded to The Observer’s plea.
Gannon also said in his remarks that the newspaper was incorrect in reporting the district was spending taxpayer money on the lawsuit because the district has a liability insurance policy.
Trevis Mayfield, president of Sycamore Media, which is the parent company of The Observer, said that statement is also misleading.
“While they may have an insurance policy, they are still spending taxpayers’ money. Taxpayers are paying for the policy, and when insurance companies pay claims, it makes premiums go up for everyone. Taxpayers are also paying those premiums,” Mayfield said.
Observer seeks additional information from schools
In the three weeks since a judge agreed with The Observer that the Central DeWitt School District violated Iowa’s open meetings law, Peterson and Gannon have refused to respond to the newspaper’s questions about the district’s handling of the case.
Because of that, the Observer has filed an information request under Iowa’s public records law seeking more information.
“This isn’t the newspaper off on some wild goose chase,” said Mayfield. “Attendance and comments at the board’s meeting Thursday demonstrate the public is concerned about the district’s blatant violation of the law and its refusal to accept responsibility for its decisions. The superintendent and board members might think it is their prerogative to ignore our questions, but it is our right – and duty – to keep asking them.”
Specifically, The Observer is seeking information about how much money the district spent on its legal defense, additional information about the district’s legal counsel, and how the board formulated a public response after the judge’s ruling without conducting a public meeting.
“While the district uses the word ‘transparency’ often, it is clear district leadership is trying to spin the story and confuse the public,” Mayfield said. “We have learned not to trust. But, thanks to Iowa’s government transparency laws, the district isn’t going to be able to escape fair questions.”
Mayfield said The Observer in the future will use Iowa’s public records laws more frequently in its coverage of the district.
“Whenever we file a public record request, one of our hopes is that the governmental body sees we are serious and agrees that complying with the law and meaningfully engaging with its constituents is a better approach than stonewalling,” Mayfield said. “So far, Superintendent Peterson and the board appear to prefer stonewalling. In our coverage of the district, we therefore will start using the public records laws more often. That approach, of course, means our reporting will be less timely than we would like, but we will keep the community informed by writing about the requests we have filed.”
------
Nancy Mayfield writes for the DeWitt Observer.
