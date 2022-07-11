LOW MOOR — The Low Moor Lions' 23rd annual car show was held Saturday and included a tribute to Lions member Robert Grossman, who died unexpectedly July 5.
Grossman had been a member of the Low Moor Lions since the mid-1990s. Ralph Binnie, Low Moor Lions secretary and member since 1997, said he and about 30 other of the group’s members attended Grossman’s visitation on Friday. Afterward, the Lions set up for Saturday’s car show.
At the same grassy location that the car show has been held for the past 12 years on the west end of town,“The Star Spangled Banner” was sung promptly at noon by Low Moor Lions Treasurer Roger Hill and member Lee Stofer, followed by a moment of silence to honor Grossman’s memory.
Binnie explained that it’s customary the Lions sing a song they call “Ole ‘53” before members shake hands at the conclusion of their meetings. This ritual was repeated after the moment of silence and the tribute as a whole videotaped to be presented to Grossman’s family.
Binnie later said the car show was going great.
“We’re really excited here today with the beautiful weather,” he said. “I understand they have 113 entries.”
Classic rock and country music played from raised speakers while participant voting from noon until 1:30 p.m. determined who would receive an award. Large purple trophies topped with gold spark plugs were given to the top three winners of 23 different classes, plus five additional categories.
Winners included Mike Stalkfleet of Muscatine, who won first place in Class C with his 1963 Chevy Impala, John Ilg of Clinton, who won first place in both Classes E and F with his 1970 Chevy Chevelle and 1985 Chevy El Camino, respectively, and Low Moor Mayor Tom Goldensoph, who won first place in Class U for his 1959 Triumph TR3A under construction. Rick Smith of Florida also won an award for having come the longest distance to participate in the show with his 2017 Ferrari that he brought all the way from Boca Raton, Florida.
Lions Club members grilled brats and 250 butterfly pork chops until they ran out of food for the first time shortly after noon. They were able to get more, but before the car show awards were announced at 3 p.m. all sodas, bottled water and food had again been sold.
Throughout the day, a tractor pulling a hayrack gave people rides around town so those at the car show could see Saturday’s other Low Moor Days events happening simultaneously, such as the softball tournament, a parade, a petting zoo and a cake walk. Later that day, Santee’s Bar & Grill would have a street dance featuring Brooke Byam & The Daymakers and fireworks went off at dusk.
The Low Moor Lions Club has raised and donated over $433,000 since 1979 to local individuals and communities in need in support of their mission expressed by the motto “We serve.”
“But we also have fun doing it,” Binnie says, “which is important.”
Next year's car show is set for July 8.
