CLINTON — A Clinton man must serve at least five years in prison for committing a robbery at Clinton National Bank, Clinton County District Court Judge Mark Lawson ordered Thursday.
Raymond J. Reves, 57, 426 Sixth Ave. South, Apt. 6, appeared Thursday in Clinton County District Court for sentencing for one count of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony. Reves pleaded guilty to the charge in December. Reves was originally charged in the trial information with one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony.
Lawson ordered Reves be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. Lawson ordered Reves to serve a minimum sentence of 5 years. A $1,000 fine was suspended. Reves was ordered to pay $700.83 in victim restitution to Clinton National Bank, 235 Sixth Ave. South.
According to the affidavit, at 3:40 p.m. Nov. 7, officers were dispatched to Clinton National Bank, 235 Sixth Ave. South, for a robbery. Responding officers received information describing the suspect as a white man with a beard and wearing several winter coats. An officer observed a man at the corner of South Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue, a couple blocks from bank, matching the description provided by bank employees. Officers identified the man as Reves. Reves admitted he had just robbed Clinton National Bank.
An office noticed there was a stack of money in the inside pocket of Reves’ jacket. Reves admitted the money was from the bank. Reves was transported to the Clinton Police Department and interviewed. Reves during the interview again admitted to robbing Clinton National Bank and provided more details into his planning of the robbery. The amount of money given to Reeves during the robbery matched the money found on him
