DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half staff immediately through sunset July 9 in honor and remembrance of the shooting victims at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
“My heart grieves for the innocent lives lost and injured during what should’ve been a joyful celebration of our nation’s freedom and independence,” said Reynolds. “Kevin and I join with Iowans in praying for the families of the victims affected by this senseless tragedy and for the entire community of Highland Park.”
The governor’s order is issued in conjunction with President Biden’s proclamation to lower all United States flags to half staff for the same length of time. Flags will be at half staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half staff for the same length of time, according to the governor’s office.
