CLINTON - Bailiff Jim Rhoades is retiring from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office after over five years of service for Clinton County.
On top of his five years of service in Clinton, Rhoades served for two years as a police officer in Polo, Illinois and then over 33 years as a police office, Sergeant and Chief of Police in Fulton where he first retired.
Rhoades then spent the past five years as a Bailiff for Clinton County Sheriff's Office and will now get to enjoy his retirement.
