United Way of Clinton County, Iowa, Executive Director Andy Green calls Clinton a community that is “full of people who want to help others, giving both their time and resources to do so.”
Green, himself, is no exception.
The 2006 Clinton High School graduate went on to earn a history degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 2010 before returning to Clinton and earning a teaching degree from Ashford University.
In 2012, Green began working for the Boy Scouts’ Illowa Council in Scott County. He’d work for the Boy Scouts in Indianapolis as well, after a 2015 move to the city, and for the Scouts’ Omaha region after then moving to Spencer.
Green learned from his aunt of the open executive director position at United Way of Clinton County, Iowa, left vacated by former executive director Cheryl McCulloh who’d held the position for three decades before retiring in early 2021.
Green became executive director in Dec. 2021.
“The part about my job I most enjoy is working with other non-profits to accomplish larger goals,” he says. “I want to continue growing the United Way and Connect Clinton County, having all of the non-profits in Clinton County working together for the common good.”
Connect Clinton County is a service of the United Way of Clinton County created about a year ago to bring nonprofit organizations throughout the county together to improve collaboration and cooperation.
Their most recent collaborative effort has been the Clinton County School Supply Project. The goal of the project is to provide each elementary student in Clinton County, an estimated 3,700 kids, with a set of school supplies.
Along with various drop-off donation boxes, “Pack a Bus” collections took place during the summer, with calls for No. 2 pencils, Crayola crayons, pink erasers, spiral notebooks and other items.
Though Green says many people didn’t believe the goal could be met, Clinton’s four elementary schools, St. Joseph School and two elementary buildings in DeWitt, Prince of Peace Catholic School in Clinton, and the students of Northeast, Camanche, Delwood and Calamus-Wheatland elementaries will all receive supplies next week.
For more information on the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa, visit https://clintonunitedway.org or www.facebook.com/UnitedWayOfClintonCountyIowa.
