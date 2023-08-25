CLINTON — As Assistant to Clinton’s City Administrator Matt Brooke, and as Downtown Clinton Alliance City Coordinator, Hillary Burken says that she simply wants “to make people proud of Clinton and to be proud of being from Clinton.”
The Iowa Dairy Princess crowned in 2021 at the Iowa State Fair graduated from Clinton High School in 2022 where CHS Synergy program facilitator Bill Misiewicz had changed her class schedule to add her to the group without her initial knowledge.
Doing so ultimately caused Burken to change her future plans to those in line with Synergy’s mission to have a positive impact on the community.
Burken notably worked to help bring to reality the murals on the buildings of Homer’s Deli & Sweetheart Bakery on Main Ave, the Clinton County Historical Society on South First Street, and Midwest Pets For Life on Fourth Avenue South.
Burken would then enroll at the University of Northern Iowa to study Communications and in Dec. 2022 began employment with the City and Downtown Clinton Alliance, an organization that works to help businesses and revitalize the area, attracting people and economic development.
That same year, Burken was honored with the YWCA Clinton’s Woman of Achievement award for her involvement, dedication, leadership, and accomplishments that help to empower women locally.
Daughter to Lisa and Dan Lofquist, and Marty Burken and Susan O’Neill, she otherwise has spent her time working at the family farm or playing volleyball and listening to audio books.
Burken loves the positivity that comes from others in the community working to make Clinton the best that it can be.
“The people that I work for are so passionate about the city,” she says.
“[DCA Director] Karen [Rowell] and [Clinton City Administrator] Matt [Brooke] inspire me. Spending time with them, and listening to them share their knowledge and love of the community is the most enjoyable part of my job.”
Follow Burken and all of her upcoming endeavors on the “Clinton IA Downtown” Facebook page, as well as that of “Music on the Ave,” and “Choose Clinton, Iowa.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.