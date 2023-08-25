CLINTON — The factory manager at the Clinton location of Nestle Purina has had a lot of projects on his hands since starting at the plant.
Justin Wilkinson has a wealth of experience in manufacturing, and a history in food production in particular. Transitioning into factory manager was right up his alley.
Wilkinson is an Iowa State University graduate. Previously, he had been a factory manager in Wisconsin. He had also served as the director of manufacturing at Merrick Natural Petworks.
With Purina, he’s taken on a handful of company investments and expansions at his location.
Nestle Purina has been manufacturing in Clinton since the 1960s. Now, the factory focuses on pet food. The daily production of the plant includes well-known Purina products like Pro Plan, Friskies, Beggin’ Strips and DetaLife.
The location is prime to utilize Clinton transportation companies and to delivery the products across the Midwest.
Nestle Purina is one of the largest pet food manufacturers in the world.
The site recently completed a $156 million expansion project, which expanded capacity and production capabilities at the plant.
“We’ve added 96 jobs here with this expansion,” Wilkinson told the Herald in October of 2022.
Now, the Clinton factory is investing in the future of its employees with a 3,800-square-foot technical training center.
The center will be a hub for employee onboarding and incorporate both structured and self-driven training with digital tools, and replicas of production equipment for employees to practice on, setting new pet food operators and technicians up for success on day one.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, toured the plant earlier this year. The expansions, processes, and production that the plant is fostering is a leader in Iowa manufacturing.
“First of all,” Grassley told the Herald.
“They do a heck of a lot of research on pet food, a lot of modern technology in their manufacturing of pet food, productivity per worker is very, very high, and one thing they impressed upon me, the extent to which they use corn in their manufacture of pet food. They only use Iowa corn.”
Nestle Purina PetCare is committed to the Clinton community and supports several community partners, including the Clinton Humane Society, Clinton Community College, and Grow Clinton – a non-profit professional organization whose mission is to promote business growth, build community, and advocate for the sustainable economic success of the Greater Clinton Region.
“The company hosts a positive culture focused on the well-being of its team, our community, and the manufacturing of quality pet food, said president and CEO of Grow Clinton Andy Sokolovich told the Herald when the expansion was announced in 2022.
“I am privileged to have the opportunity to work with their staff, supporting yet another milestone for the Clinton facility.”
