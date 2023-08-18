Lindsay Morhardt, managing broker of Elite Realty in Camanche, part-owner of River City Enterprises excavating company, and owner of The Rusty Barrel Lounge in Clinton and Glazey Daze Donuts food truck is excited about her hometown of Clinton.
“I really am impressed lately with how much the community has been working together to improve the city,” she says. “There is so much stuff going on at any given time and I can’t even imagine anyone saying ‘there’s nothing to do here.’ Being a part of the downtown has opened my eyes to how much everyone does behind the scenes. I am very grateful to be a part of all the exciting things happening around us.”
Morhardt attended Prince of Peace Catholic School, Clinton Community College, and Ashford University in Clinton before becoming a realtor in 2014. In 2019, Glazey Daze Donuts was established, followed by River City Enterprises in 2022 and The Rusty Barrel earlier this year.
Her involvement in the community has earned her recognition on several occasions, but Morhardt feels the most rewarded in other ways.
“I feel like the biggest compliment or the biggest sign that you are doing something good is when people continue to work with you and refer you,” she says. “I think at the end of the day, you can have a wall full of awards, but if you aren’t connecting with people and establishing relationships with them where they continue to come back, then the awards don’t mean anything.”
Morhardt finds joy in being a part of miscellaneous celebrations around town with Glazey Daze, and providing the setting for fun gatherings at The Rusty Barrel Lounge.
“In my realtor position, I love helping people,” she says. “There’s so much work that people don’t realize, but it’s 100% worth it when you get to the closing table and get to watch your clients and how happy they are.”
At home, Morhardt has an 18-month-old daughter, an 8-year-old daughter, a 12-year-old son, a 15-year-old stepdaughter, a 20-year-old stepson, and also custody of her 20-year-old sister-in-law who recently had a baby of her own.
Somehow, Morhardt still finds time to engage in her hobbies of traveling, going out to eat, and crafting.
“I don’t like being in the spotlight,” she says. “I’d rather fly under the radar, but being involved in all these different adventures forces me to get outside my comfort zone, and I’ve noticed that a lot of times that’s where new opportunities come from, so I’m very thankful for that.”
With her professional ventures established, Morhardt now looks forward with the idea of “work smarter, not harder.”
“Now that we’ve got all these things up and running, the goal is to streamline them and get some help with all the different areas,” she says. “I love overseeing everything and want to be as involved as possible in each adventure, but at the same time I realize that I can only do so many things at once. We have some really great ideas floating around for different events and plans with the Barrel and we will have some exciting announcements coming in the future.”
