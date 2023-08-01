The Clinton Herald in cooperation with Grow Clinton is proud to introduce “Rising Stars presented by Grow Clinton”, a new editorial feature, starting Saturday.
Grow Clinton has chosen eight Rising Stars who contribute to their business and community, with those selected to be featured in the Clinton Herald each Saturday in August. These Rising Stars are a great example of how our community is changing and moving forward with their leadership.
“Rising Stars is Grow Clinton’s take on 40 under 40. Grow Clinton wants a platform for young professionals to not only be recognized but also to have the community at large get to know these leaders. Through the nomination process, we want businesses to be able to recognize their internal rising stars,” said Andy Sokolovich, president and CEO of Grow Clinton.
In Saturday’s edition you’ll find features on Christie Collins of Edward Jones and Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion.
The Aug. 12 edition will feature Reginald Russell of Empowerment Through Sports and Dawn Holesinger of Quality Concrete and a Clinton County Development Association board member.
In the Aug. 19 edition, Grow Clinton will recognize Lindsay Morhardt, owner of the Rusty Barrel, Elite Realty managing broker and Downtown Clinton Alliance board member; and Andy Green, executive director of the United Way of Clinton County, Iowa.
The Aug. 26 edition will feature Justin Wilkinson, Nestle Purina plant manager, and Hillary Burken of the Downtown Clinton Alliance.
“The eight recognized in these editorials cover education, nonprofit, finance, government, manufacturing, small business, and true future leadership,” said Ashley Hatteberg, Grow Clinton’s director of Marketing and Event Planning. “They all have service at their core and are dynamic leaders. We look forward to the nominations to see the rising stars in all sectors of our community.”
Additionally in August we will highlight businesses that are recognizing Rising Stars who are leading change.
You will see them throughout the month in print, and on our digital and social media platforms.
If you have someone you would like to recognize during our Rising Stars presented by Grow Clinton series, log in to clintonherald.com/contests to nominate.
Congratulations to all of our 2023 Rising Stars presented by Grow Clinton participants, and thank you for your contributions!
Ron Gutierrez, Publisher, Clinton Herald
