CLINTON — The River Arts Center will be open for a huge sale of art and art supplies, including framed and unframed prints, mats, frames, art books and art supplies.
The sale continues again Jan. 22 to 25 from 1-4 p.m. Many of these items have been donated.
Regular hours have resumed for Rainbow Pottery, which is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.
The Art Gallery will open Wednesday, Feb. 5, with an exhibit of the Iowa Watercolor Society's Traveling Show, an exhibit of the finest juried watercolors of the year by members of the society. Always a popular exhibit, it will be on display through March 28, when regular hours resume Wednesday through Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
