The River Arts Center is pleased to exhibit the work of native Clintonian Gabriella Torres. She was recently honored as an Emerging Arts Leader at the Governor's Arts Award ceremony presented by the Iowa Arts Council. Her resume is quite diverse with her paintings appearing in British Vogue and various Homes & Gardens magazines. She exhibits in group shows internationally, in Madrid, Paris, Genoa and Milan, Italy. She has been a presenter at the Iowa Arts Summit at Mainframe Studios in Des Moines.
Torres is an abstract painter who specializes in large scale, colorful, abstract pieces that focus on themes of balance and connectivity to ourselves and to the natural world. She is passionate about creating community-based art experiences that promote engagement and the arts in Clinton. Most recently she was part of "Paint it Back," a project that repainted the outer walls of an abandoned building, and she displayed her work "The Grove" in an outdoor pocket park as well.
CLINTON -- The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. A reception for
the artist will be held on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The public is welcome and there is no charge to view exhibits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.