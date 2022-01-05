CLINTON — Cheryl Frey has joined the advisory board of the River Bluff Community Foundation, a role that helps the Foundation ensure charitable programs in Clinton and Camanche are supported for generations to come.
“I hope my community knowledge and experience will enable me to make a contribution to the River Bluff Community Foundation’s mission,” says Frey. “I’m excited to be part of an organization with positive goals for the Clinton area, which include helping those in need.”
Frey brings a wealth of life and career experiences to the board. She and her husband, John, raised three children in Clinton, and she began her nursing career at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. After office and hospital nursing experience in Clinton, she became director of community education at Jane Lamb Health Center.
Frey then served as membership director at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce. She built relationships with Clinton-area business and industry leaders, worked with volunteers, and planned and directed numerous special events. Through these relationships, she helped develop the Chamber's Leadership Institute, an introduction to community leadership for business and industry professionals.
After nine years at the Chamber, she transitioned to community education for the YWCA Domestic Program, where she worked with principals, teachers and students to help them understand personal safety.
Meanwhile, Frey served on the board of the Gateway United Way as chair of the budget and allocations committee, where she developed a broader understanding of community needs and resources.
“We are excited to have Cheryl join River Bluff Community Foundation,” said Dave Pillers, chairman. “Cheryl’s involvement with many area organizations will certainly benefit the Foundation and our mission to build endowments, provide donors with giving options and serve as a resource for community needs. We are tremendously grateful that she will be lending her unique strengths and talents as we continue make an impact in our community.”
Outside of her careeer, Frey relishes time with family, including seven grandchildren. She enjoys music, exercise, reading and following politics and positive community news. She is passionate about community service, particularly her time on the Clinton Rotary board of directors and as part of the team that plans and promotes the Rotary charitable auction.
