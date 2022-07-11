FULTON, Ill. - The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. July 19 at Fulton Presbyterian Church.
The speaker for this month will be Nancy Hook talking on tips for preparing your quilt for a long-arm quilter. She has had a long-arm machine since 2010 and started this skill when she was still working full time. She has been retired for three years and has been able to devote more time to her craft. The meeting is open to anyone interested in fiber arts.
River Cities Quilters Guild has been in existence for 35 years and has done various community service sewing by making quilts for fundraisers, passing quilts for nursing homes, and quilts for My Gear for children entering the foster care system.
A large emphasis continues to be making Quilts of Valor honoring veterans for their service. The Quilts of Valor are presented by the guild biannually and will be presented in November 2022.
The guild is presently looking for a 12-foot-by-16-foot enclosed trailer for the guild's use. If anyone has one they may contact Regina at 243-2158.
