CLINTON — After nearly a week at major flood levels and with less than a foot to go, the Mississippi River is expected to reach its third-highest recorded crest early Monday morning.
The National Weather Service at noon Friday predicted the river will crest at 23.1 feet in Camanche and 22.3 in Fulton, Illinois — a little more than 6 feet over flood stage — around 2 a.m. Monday.
Only two other floods have raised local river stages higher: the Flood of 1965, when river levels reached 24.65 in Camanche and 24.75 in Fulton, and the 2001 flood, during which river levels reached 23.62 feet and 23.31 feet, respectively.
The Flood of 1993 is currently the third highest on record. River levels were measured at 22.98 feet at its July 8, 1993 crest in Camanche; over in Fulton they reached 22.17 feet that day, according to the National Weather Service.
The difference between the 1965 flood and the major floods that came after in Clinton and Fulton is the construction of levees built by both of those communities.
“We definitely are grateful for the ancestors’ foresight to have a levee built — which is right at 42 years old,” said Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke.
But even with the levee, Clinton city workers have been busy making sure the river will stay on the other side of the levee.
Bob Milroy, director of Clinton’s Regional Wastewater Reclamation Facility, also oversees stormwater and is responsible for shoring up the levee, Brooke said.
“Bob and his team have 40 action points that must be executed in ‘sealing’ the levee,” Brooke said. “Those include 30 gates that are put into place when the river level hits specific heights in accordance to the Camanche gauge.”
Brooke said Milroy and his team twice daily are checking for problem areas and to make sure all stormwater pump stations are operating properly.
Two areas that require close monitoring when river levels first start rising are the Nestle Purina rail track gate and Turtle Creek/Canadian Pacific (CP) rail, which has been monitored around the clock by the Canadian Pacific Railroad.
Brooke said that when working with the CP, it was determined to again sand bag the area around the opening to the north, just like in 2019, and CP has had pumps ready to run.
“We are also watching the area north of the 26th Avenue North berms/levee on Roosevelt, with pumps in place to move the water back to the south side into the levee area,” Brooke said, adding they also are monitoring South Clinton around ADM and Quality Concrete.
At the same time, Clinton Public Works Director Brian Lemke and his team put sandbags around the bottom of the Candlelight Inn Restaurant on Riverview Drive to protect the Marina shop and the elevator, and set up parking lot barricades. Brooke said it is critical to protect the underground gas tanks there.
“Barricades are in place for the no-longer-visible fishing pier,” Brooke added.
On Friday, the rising flood waters also closed the Municipal Transit Administration Office at 1320 S. Second St. It will remain closed to the public until further notice.
Across the river in Fulton, workers also have been keeping a close eye on the levee.
“We are doing everything we need to be doing,” said Don Damhoff, president of the Fulton Flood Protection District’s Board of Trustees.
The Fulton Flood Protection District was formed in the aftermath of the Flood of 1965, when Fulton, like Clinton, constructed a levee to protect against future floods. The Whiteside County Board appoints the five trustees, with the district funded by taxpayer dollars. It works closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to maintain the levee.
“The Corps does official inspections of the levee. We make sure the work gets done,” Damhoff said.
Flood stage at Fulton is 16 feet, which is when water affects a few houses at Thomson, Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. In towns upstream from Fulton, where the NWS gauge records official levels, the weather service on its website lists how communities are affected as the water levels rise in Fulton.
At 18 feet, water affects businesses on Sabula’s North River Drive. At 19 feet in Sabula, water affects South Avenue at the levee and the lowest section of Lake Street.
At 21 feet, the level reached Thursday afternoon, basement flooding occurs in homes and businesses in Savanna with seepage into yards. Water also affects grain elevators and affects the lower portion of the Marquette Park parking lot. In Sabula, water affects Vulan and South Broad streets.
When water readings are 17 at Camanche, floodwaters affect low-lying residences at Albany, Illinois. At 19 feet, water reaches homes in the Camanche Swan Slough area and Ninth Street by Hazel Lake.
At 21.4 feet, water affects Illinois 84 near Albany, Illinois. That road is now closed due to high water.
The local river stage used in the City of Clinton comes from the USGS river gauge located in the Mississippi River near Camanche, and real-time river stage levels are found on the National Weather Service website at https://water.weather.gov.
According to information provided by the City of Clinton, the river stage zero reading for this gauge is set at 562.68 feet above mean sea level using the 1929 datum (USCGS 5th General Adjustment). Therefore, for example, when the local river stage is reported to be 17 feet, the elevation of the river at Camanche is 579.68 feet above mean sea level using the 1929 datum. Since the river does have a slope of approximately 6 inches per mile depending on flows, the actual river elevation in Clinton will vary depending on location.
To put river flooding into perspective, different river stages in Clinton will correspond to various local flood events, as listed below:
• Stage 17.8 feet: Local flood stage is reported by the National Weather Service and marina flood gates are in.
• Stage 19 feet: Water begins to affect the Candlelight restaurant and other marina facilities.
• Stage 21 feet: Water begins to affect properties in the 2600 block of Garfield Street.
• Stage 23 (which is Monday’s predicted crest): Water begins to affect properties east of Garfield Street and north of 27th Avenue North along the Clinton riverfront.
• Stage 24 feet: Water begins to affect properties abutting Mill Creek in the commercial district, including Kohl’s, hotels, and Nestle Purina.
• Stage 29 feet: The Mississippi River is close to the top of the levee in some locations.
