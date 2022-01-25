CLINTON – River Valley Cooperative, headquartered in Davenport, and Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro, have announced they have signed an agreement for River Valley Cooperative to acquire the assets of Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro, LTD.
River Valley Cooperative is expected to complete the acquisition by April 15, 2022.
Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro, LTD entered the energy business in 1983. Today it operates two retail cardtrol locations in Clinton, and Maysville, and delivers propane and refined fuel products to 3,000 customers throughout Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.
Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro employs approximately 25 full-time employees, who are expected to join River Valley Cooperative and continue serving current Eastern Iowa Propane customers.
River Valley Cooperative is a full-service ag cooperative with annual sales of approximately $800 million. Owned by over 2,950 farm families in Eastern Iowa and Northwest Illinois, River Valley Cooperative has 36 locations with over 300 full-time employees. In addition to the energy business, River Valley Cooperative offers products and services in agronomy, grain, and feed. River Valley Cooperative’s parent roots date to 1906.
“The culture and values of River Valley Cooperative are consistent with what my family and Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro have developed over its almost 40-year history, and I am excited to know that our customers will continue to get the same great service their loyalty deserves,” said Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro, LTD owner, Brent Seeser.
“We look forward to working alongside Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro employees within the combined organization and continuing our mutual commitment to excellent customer service,” added Tim Burress, River Valley Cooperative CEO. “Having the ability to bring together two dedicated employee teams, shared culture and values, along with financial stability is a tremendous opportunity. This partnership, along with our current energy business footprint in the Clinton, Scott, and Whiteside county areas, further enhances our commitment to serving customers in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.”
Learn more about River Valley Cooperative at www.rivervalleycoop.com and Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro, LTD at www.easterniowapropanepetro.com
