CLINTON - RiverChor will present its annual spring concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Ave. South. The concert is free and the public is cordially invited; collection plates will be available for donations.
The concert, titled “The Language of Love” will explore two universal languages: Love and Music, while traveling around the globe. The journey will start close to home with “It’s A Grand Night for Singing” by Rodgers and Hammerstein from the musical “State Fair” which is set at the Iowa State Fair.
Next up is England, and two madrigals, “Since First I Saw Your Face” by Thomas Ford and “Hard by a Fountain” by Hubert Waelrant. These two pieces explore the joys and frustrations of love.
Moving across Europe, Brahms’ “Liebesleider Walzer” takes us to Germany. The lyrics for the Liebeslieder come from Georg Friedrich Daumer's “Polydora”, a collection of folk songs and love poems. While there is no concrete record indicating the exact inspiration for the waltzes, there is speculation that Brahms' motivation for the songs was his frustrated love for pianist and composer Clara Schumann. The work features Maureen Pollpeter and Christine Holmer on the four-handed piano duet with the choir, and several RiverChor members with solos and small ensembles.
“Diriat-On” is a French piece composed by Morten Lauridsen. The poem, taken from “Les Roses” by Rainer Maria Rilke, is set to a delicately beautiful and sensuous melody. The audience will quickly recognize the title phrase, which translates “So they say”.
Hila Plitmann created the poetry for Eric Whitacre’s “Five Hebrew Love Songs”. The pieces represent moments in time of the couple’s courtship, including a pun while she was teaching him Hebrew and a lovely tone poem of a morning watching gently falling snow while cathedral bells ring in the distance. The haunting melodies of the violin, played by Kristen Jones, tie the songs together.
Spain will be the final stop, with “Eres Tu”, by Jaun Calderon Lopez, arranged by Robert Delgado. The song was first popularized by the group Mocedades in 1973. With the refrain “It is You”, the object of devotion is compared to a number of lovely things, such as a sunrise, a fresh rain, a warm fireplace, and a guitar playing in the night.
"Throughout human history one thing that connects us all is the experience of love found and love lost,” director Karl Wolf said. “Music has always been a way to express the many emotions that come with this universal experience. The repertoire I've chosen for this concert has certainly been a challenge for the choir and they have risen to that challenge admirably. We look forward to sharing the fruits of our labor with the community."
RiverChor was established in February 2004 and draws its singers from communities in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. Concerts are presented every spring and fall. RiverChor has been the core group for the annual Messiah concerts and has been featured in concerts with the Clinton Symphony Orchestra and other venues around the area. For more information go to https://RiverChor.org
