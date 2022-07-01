CLINTON – The third annual Riverview Bacon & Brew Fest will be from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Riverview Bandshell, city officials announced in a press release Friday.
Local food vendors will be on hand selling $2 bacon-inspired food samples along with their regular menu items. In addition, local breweries, including those from the 7G’s Distributing network, will provide free samples of their specialty brews.
Live music will be provided by The Mamiltons and favorite beer beverages will be available for purchase from the Jaycees.
Cost for the event is $20 and tickets may be purchased the day of at the gate or pre-sale tickets are available at https://visitclintoniowa.ticketspice.com/bacon-brew-fest
Contact the Clinton Parks & Recreation Department for more information at 243-1260.
