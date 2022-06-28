CLINTON — The Clinton Area Showboat Theater will present the Iowa-set musical "State Fair" by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein.
Opening Thursday and running through July 17, "State Fair" tells the story of the Frake Family and their adventures at the 1946 Iowa State Fair.
After reinventing the Broadway musical with "Oklahoma!", Rodgers and Hammerstein wrote the Academy Award-winning score to the 1945 film adaptation of Phil Stong’s novel "State Fair". The story would later make its way to the stage using the songs from the film and additional songs from Broadway’s greatest songwriting team, and has played sold-out runs across the country.
"'State Fair' is a wholesome and joyous celebration of Iowa families and one of the state’s great traditions," CAST Producing Artistic Director James Beaudry said of the show. “It’s an upbeat show for the whole family that’s filled with laughs, romance, fantastic Rodgers & Hammerstein songs, and some of the best dance arrangements of the 20th century.”
The cast of State Fair includes Courtney Crouse as Abel Frake, Lisa Crosby Wipperling as Melissa Frake, Kiara Durbian as Margy Frake, and Dan Rice as Wayne Frake. Additional cast members are Jaheim Hugan as Pat Gilbert, Megan Grace Ludwig as Emily Arden, as well as Grant Alexander Brown, Tiffany Beckford, Jordan Drake, Benjamin Michael Hall, Anthony James, Sydney Jaye, Katelyn Murphy, Noah Wohlsen, and Brian Selcik, who also serves as associate choreographer.
Performers from the region include Myah Ackeberg, Lillian Asay, Norah Balk, Carter Jargo, Gabrielle Sampson, Jaycee Siefkin, Amira Tharp, and Autumn Tharp. Gabriella Saxon is the production stage manager, and the design team includes Mollie Abkes, Montana Carlson, James Kyle Davis, Dylan Dutro and Brian Seckfort.
Tickets are available through the Showboat box office, at www.clintonshowboat.org, and by calling 242-6760. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday and Wednesday at 3 p.m. Adult tickets are $25. Seniors are $22 and students are $18. More information can be found on the company’s website.
The Showboat’s Deckhand Company will also present a musical adaptation of the award-winning Children’s book "Dragons Love Tacos" at the Vernon Cook Theater in Clinton High School on July 13, 14, and 16 at 11 a.m. Tickets are $8 and should be purchased in advance.
The summer season continues July 21 with "The Wedding Singer", based on the blockbuster Adam Sandler film. "The World Goes ‘Round" will complete the Showboat’s season through Aug. 14.
