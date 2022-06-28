PRESTON — The Lutheran churches of Andover, Preston and Sabula will hold their traditional summer bluegrass gospel service as a joint non-denominational church service July 24.
The former pastor of Faith Lutheran in Andover was the first to organize this event in 2018, when it was held at the lodge in Bellevue State Park.
Musicians from the church memberships provided the music, and the event was repeated in the summers of 2019-2021, rotating venues between Miles, Preston, and Sabula.
This year has been particularly challenging due to the pastors at Faith Lutheran (Andover) and St. John’s Lutheran (Preston) moving on to other pastoral opportunities and Calvary Lutheran’s (Sabula) pastor recently retiring.
To boost interest, this year’s bluegrass gospel service will feature a professional bluegrass band, Bluegrass Express (bluegrassexpressband.com), from Illinois. This band is featured at many Midwest bluegrass festivals and has played together for nearly 40 years.
They sponsored an annual bluegrass festival at Timber Lake in the early 1980s, and were the hosts of the Plum River Country Opry in Galena, Illinois, from 1992-1995. The group recorded its first album in 1985, with many more recorded since.
This year’s non-denominational bluegrass gospel concert will be held in Preston, at Two-Good Park at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 24. Everyone is invited. Please bring a lawn chair.
There is no cost, but a free-will offering will be collected.
