SABULA – For years and years, Eric Weber had heard the stories.
He heard stories from his father and his grandfather about their family. He heard stories about sledding down the hill and racing back up it. He heard stories about travelers visiting their old farmhouse and working on the farm. He heard stories about the Great Depression, the wars, the births, the deaths, the droughts, and the floods.
He told those same stories to his three sons.
But there was something missing. All of this had been passed down by word of mouth. While those stories are precious memories for the Weber family, they wanted something more concrete that they could share with the world. The family knew they were a Century Farm from counting themselves, but it hadn’t been documented by anyone.
“I wanted to give that to my family,” Eric said. “I wanted to make sure we had that recognition.”
The requirements by the state of Iowa are 40 acres of continuously farm land owned by the same family for 100 years.
Eric Weber dove into research. He pulled up Clinton Herald articles, property maps, biographies, ancestry and genealogy sites, and land transfers.
He started with puzzling out where exactly the plot of land was. It’s the acreage where the house still sits today, and he found that it had been in the family since 1875 when his German ancestors immigrated up from New Orleans to Sabula, Iowa. The family purchased 80 acres for $2,500 at that time.
He kept researching until he had the answers he needed, and more.
“It took a long time to figure out, there were a lot of pieces,” Eric said. “There’s a ton of dead ends. Along the way, there was a lot of fun stuff I found. I learned a lot about the family.”
He submitted all of his research to the Century Farms Program, ran by the Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship. At the 2023 Iowa State Fair, the Weber family officially received the recognition.
Eric’s mother and father, Kathleen and Larry, farmed the land for the last generation and are the owners granted the Century Farm recognition. They are the fourth generation to own the farm.
“I was very excited that he was going to do this,” Kathleen said. “My husband is in a nursing home, and he always wanted to get it done.”
Larry was gifted a Century Farm sign to hang in his room at the nursing home.
The farm is tucked on a gravel road in a valley off Highway 67 in Sabula, Iowa. It still is a functioning farm with crops and pastureland. The rolling hills and curving streams that are described in all the historical documents are still a part of the scene that sits there today.
“It’s a huge sense of pride,” Eric said. “So many people worked through those years. This valley is home. This is documentation of all the hard work and dedication and no one can take this away.”
Now that they have the official dates, the Webers are looking forward to hitting the next milestone. In just two years, they will become a Heritage Farm, the prestigious honor of hitting 150 years of family-owned farm.
“I know to get to this point, you have to have a strong family,” Eric said. “One person can’t do this. We’re here all the time and we love it.”
“My husband worked 12 hours a day at his job and then he farmed,” Kathleen said. “He loved it. It was his dream to be a farmer.”
It’s not something the Webers take for granted. In fact, the goal is to make it five generations of ownership and keep those milestones coming.
“It’s been my dream since I was able to live here,” said Austin Weber. Austin is one of Eric’s three sons. “I’ve always wanted that since I can remember. Just the small things like sledding, I just love it here so much.”
And now they have a chronological history to look back on. Eric Weber has put all of his research into a booklet with narrative, photos, and articles. He plans to continue to dive into the stories that have made his home so unique for the last 150 years.
“We love it,” Eric said. “It’s an absolute sense of pride.”
