Saturday's Legislative Coffee canceled Jan 16, 2020 1 hr ago CLINTON — The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce has canceled the Legislative Coffee set for Saturday at 9 a.m. at the chamber. The event is being cancelled because of the threat of snow and ice.
