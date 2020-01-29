CLINTON — Clinton Community College has announced the recipient of the 2020 Connie Campbell Memorial Customer Service Award.
Rob Schadt is the recipient of the annual recognition first awarded in 2007. Schadt is an academic adviser in Career Services. He serves on a variety of CCC and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges committees, including the Scholarship Committee. His nominators described his work ethic as one that meets each of the traits the award honors.
He is active on campus and district committees as well as in the community participating in the United Way MENtoring reading program, reading to students at Jefferson and Bluff elementary schools and ringing bells for the Salvation Army. He also provides presentations for area high schools and families on campus and in the high schools.
The award was created in memory of CCC employee Connie Campbell of Camanche who died in June 2006. The award honors a CCC employee whose work reflects the customer care that she demonstrated daily, going above and beyond to give excellent internal and external service.
