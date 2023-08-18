CLINTON — The Clinton Community School Board on Monday voted to refrain from renewal of spring cooperative athletic sharing agreements with Prince of Peace Catholic School.
The decision was made after Prince of Peace sent fliers advertising attending the school with the use of educational savings accounts to the residences of Clinton School District students.
“Their action is vindictive,” Prince of Peace Principal Joe Brown says. “Are they doing this to us because we’re Catholic or because we’re private?”
Twenty-four Clinton School students have been accepted to attend Prince of Peace under Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Education Savings Account program signed into law in January.
Beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, the law provides over $7,000 to qualifying K-12 students for private school tuition and associated costs. Eligibility is based on a students’ family income in relation to the federal poverty line.
Criticism of the legislation’s anticipated harmful effect on public schools elicited a provision that gives roughly $1,205 per private school student to the public school district in which the student resides.
A recent announcement from the Iowa Department of Education stated that over 18,500 ESA applications, including 217 in Clinton county, have been approved in 96 of Iowa’s 99 counties. Less than 1,000 applications remain for review.
“In my mind, the board is trying to navigate now with education savings accounts and the relationship between Prince of Peace and the Clinton Community School District, and is that going to evolve or not,” CCSD Superintendent Gary DeLacy says. “Unfortunately, the State has kind of put us in a position now with education savings accounts where we’re competing against each other, but I think there’s also a right way to do it and a wrong way to compete and directly recruiting and sending fliers to current Clinton Community School family residences, to me, is crossing the line.”
Brown says that mailing fliers to every Clinton residence is an effort the private school had put forth before the proposal of ESAs was ever introduced. The school had also paid for the space of two billboards in town, each for one month of advertising.
Brown, who calls the ESA program “a wonderful piece of legislation that will help parents have additional choices,” spent several years, himself, in State Legislation, writing the original open-enrollment law in 1985 that has since allowed students to be open-enrolled in the public school of choice.
‘I’m a big fan of choice,” he says. “I think people should be able to choose how they get their kids educated. I don’t care whether they’re public school, private school, home school, online school, I just want people to be well-educated.”
Co-op agreements allow students more choices with the opportunity to participate elsewhere in sports not available at their own school. Prince of Peace and the Clinton School District have co-op agreements for boys’ football, volleyball, wrestling, and swimming. They also have agreements for girls’ swimming and bowling.
The board approved athletic sharing agreements with DeWitt and Camanche schools, but debated Monday about agreements with Prince of Peace until ultimately deciding to approve fall and winter sports but revisit the discussion on spring agreements or those thereafter.
“If they don’t reverse this soon,” Brown says, “then we’ll take a look and see what else we can do for spring sports.”
CCSD receives funds per student figured according to proportions. A single Prince of Peace student participating on the CHS football team made up of approximately 80 students in total equates to a charge to the private school of one-80th of the program’s operating expenses, or just over $1,000 per student.
We’re not making any money on that,” DeLacy says. “I think there’s going to be more discussion in the future in terms of where that goes. I think Prince of Peace will probably be part of that discussion as well. I believe we want to be good neighbors with each other but both sides need to be on the same page.”
