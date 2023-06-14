CLINTON — The retirement of Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy, effective June 30, 2024, was announced with a letter to the Clinton School Board on Monday.
Dated June 12, the letter reads, “I have as either a student, teacher, principal, or superintendent, attended every school year since the fall of 1967. It is probably time to ‘graduate’ and see what other opportunities there are in life.”
He goes on to call the experience as having been “rewarding” and says he hopes to have made a positive difference.
In closing, “The timing of this letter is to ensure the district is in the front of the hiring cycle and will select a strong educational leader to continue the path forward. This is not the time for goodbye or reflecting on the state of the district – I plan to continue the hard work of the district moving forward until the end of the next school year.”
With the board’s approval during the meeting of a four-year contract with BeckTech and the implementation of two screening devices, accomplishments to increase student safety that have occurred during DeLacy’s time as superintendent were highlighted. They include an increase in the number of School Resource Officers, the implementation of a visitor screening system, the P3 office tip line and Navigate software, administrative active shooter incident management training and the practice of Run, Hide, Fight protocols, plus ensuring secured entrances at all of the district’s schools.
“We have done a lot for school safety,” DeLacy said. “This to me is the next step.”
The $390,983 cost of the contract will be paid from the district’s general fund.
Though traditional metal detectors would be less expensive, DeLacy deemed them as not being an option as it would not be feasible to get 900 kids into the building within 30 minutes using metal detectors.
“I don’t think we’re in a position where we want to be patting down kids, every kid, every day,” he said. “If you go to a Chicago Cubs game this year, you’re going to walk through the exact same system.”
Locations in discussion for the new security devices include the main entrance at the front of the high school as well as the activities entrance close to the student parking lot. Being moveable, it is planned that they’ll be used at different sporting events as well.
If the board approved the contract, DeLacy proclaimed that Clinton High School will be one of the safest high schools in the state of Iowa.
“I’m sure there will be a few bumps in the road,” he said. “I really feel this is the next step in what’s best for the kids in terms of peace of mind. I want students to have peace of mind. And staff to have peace of mind.”
Hired:
Linda Smithson as CMS/CHS Secondary Teacher Librarian and PLC Leader
Misty Jewell as Whittier Elementary School TLC BUILT
Katie Behr as Eagle Heights Elementary School TLC PLC Leader
Tanya VanLancker as Eagle Heights Elementary School TLC PLC Leader
Gabriel Gluba, District Substance Abuse Treatment Stipend
Chad Schmertmann as CHS assistant baseball coach
Jordan Camp as CHS assistant softball coach
Micah Cewe as CHS head volleyball coach
Amber Griswold as CHS assistant volleyball coach
Jackson Schantag as summer custodian
Tim McDonough as summer custodian
Alyson Eagan as summer custodian
Resignations
Grant Borgwardt as CHS assistant football coach
Suzanne Schrader as CHS Senior class adviser
Alexander Torres as CHS head girls soccer coach and photography club adviser
Diane Radke as CMS piano accompanist
Jordan Schumacher as bus monitor
Praxides C. Ojeda as YWCA North Preschool paraeducator
Alyson Eagan as CMS paraeducator
Mary Finnicum as Jefferson paraeducator
Marcella McCullough as Eagle Heights paraeducator
Allyah Miller as Eagle Heights paraeducator
Jackie Boyd as Bluff paraeducator
Jadin Witt as Bluff paraeducator
Termination
Chrystal Powell as Jefferson Food Service cashier
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.