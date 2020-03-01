STERLING, Ill. — Self Help Enterprises will host its Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to noon March 7. The event will be at 2300 W. LeFevre Road, Sterling.
The menu includes all-you-can-eat whole hog sausage, pancakes, homemade maple syrup and apricot syrup.
The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for Self Help consumers and $2 for children younger than 12.
Baked goods and craft items will be for sale. There will be a 50/50 raffle.
Matching funds will be provided by the Modern Woodman of America.
