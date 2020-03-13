The Iowa Senate has passed a proposal pertaining to the restoration of voting rights for felons that differs from one that the House passed by a 95-2 vote a year ago.
Gov. Kim Reynolds signaled last week a willingness to sign legislation that would require felons to fully pay any court-ordered debts to victims before having their voting rights restored. At present, Iowa is the only state that requires felons to petition the governor to have their voting rights restored.
But Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, said the bill faces constitutional problems by requiring restitution based on felons’ ability to pay.
The bill that the Iowa House approved a year ago — but was not debated in the Senate — would have automatically restored a felons’ voting rights once their sentence had been exhausted. It did not require full restitution.
During a Legislative Coffee last Saturday, there was some discussion to studies showing that recidivism declines when some of the hurdles preventing felons from reintegrating into society are removed.
Wolfe said that last year, the House overwhelmingly passed an amendment that would automatically restore felons’ voting rights once their sentence had been served. That bill did not require full restitution in addition to the completion of the sentence.
“I don’t think that is constitutional,” Wolfe said. “Why should someone who, for whatever reason, has that ability to write that check be able to get his rights back while another person who doesn’t have those resources can’t.”
Diane Prichard, pastor of Hope Lutheran Church in Dixon, had a comment that seemed to follow along with Wolfe’s line of thought.
“I don’t have a felony record … that I know of,” Prichard said, eliciting some chuckles from others who attended the Legislative Coffee. “But I’m wondering: How do felons make restitution when they can’t even get a job because of a felony record?”
Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, said he agrees with the changes made by the Senate, and Rep Steven Holt, R-Denison agreed.
“I do believe victims should be made whole or as whole as possible before someone gets their rights back to vote,” Holt said.
