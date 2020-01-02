DEWITT — 10 of Soul will help you shake off the winter blahs at 7 p.m. Jan. 18, when the group brings its tribute to soul, funk and everything in between to the Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center.
The CDPAC is located at the high school campus in DeWitt.
This high-energy horn band, which has performed at Tunes in Town in downtown DeWitt, brings to the stage a dynamic range of classic tunes from the likes of Earth, Wind and Fire, Kool and the Gang, Tower of Power, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin and more.
Collectively, the members of 10 of Soul have individually performed with Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Gloria Gaynor, The Drifters, Martha Reeves, Don Rickles and more.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at DeWitt City Hall, Emma Rae’s Antiques and Uniques in DeWitt or at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.