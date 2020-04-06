CLINTON — A Clinton man was granted a suspended sentence for two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge.
Jacob D. Sheley, 21, 626 12th Ave. South, appeared Friday in Clinton County District Court for sentencing for one count of possession with intent to deliver, namely methamphetamine, a Class C felony; one count of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a domestic offender, a Class D felony; and one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. Sheley pleaded guilty to the charges in February.
District Court Judge John Telleen ordered sentences on all three counts be suspended. He ordered prison sentences not to exceed 10 years, not to exceed five years and not to exceed two years all be suspended. The suspended sentences were all ordered to run concurrently.
Sheley was placed on probation during good behavior and was committed to the custody of the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services for a period of three years.
The probations were ordered to run concurrently unless sooner released by the court under the terms and conditions as set forth by the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services.
Special terms of probation include Sheley successfully completing the Residential Corrections Facility program.
The order says Sheley is to be released under supervision only on the charges relating to this case. He is to be transported to Whiteside County, Illinois to take care of pending charges. Upon conclusion of settling matters in Whiteside County, Sheley is to turn himself in immediately to the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services in Davenport.
One count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely ecstasy, a Class C felony; one count of failure to affix Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely marijuana, a Class D felony, were dismissed at sentencing with costs assessed to Sheley.
According to the affidavit, at 10:05 p.m. Dec. 21, officers performed a warrant check at 315 First Ave. The officer saw a red Chevy Malibu with Iowa license plates pull into the rear of 315 First Ave.
Two occupants were seen inside the Chevy Malibu. The officer made contact with the vehicle occupants, believing the warrant subject may be inside the vehicle. Sheley was identified as the driver. The officer detained Sheley while communications checked to see if Sheley had a valid warrant.
Sheley did not have a warrant for his arrest. However, communications advised Sheley’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle in Iowa was barred. Sheley was placed under arrest for driving while barred.
An officer located a plastic wrapped bag containing a white, crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine on the ground outside the driver’s side door of the vehicle. The bag weighed 7.6 grams.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. The vehicle was transported from the scene to a secure location, where it was searched by officers. Officers located multiple items in the vehicle, including a loaded .40 caliber Springfield XDS handgun magazine and an unloaded pistol magazine, according to court records.
