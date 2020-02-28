CLINTON — The State of Iowa will recommend a Clinton man be placed in the Residential Corrections Facility, according to a plea agreement reached among the parties.
Jacob D. Sheley, 21, 626 12th Ave. South, appeared Thursday in Clinton County District Court and pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver, namely methamphetamine, five grams or less, a Class C felony; and one count of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a domestic offender, a Class D felony.
Sheley submitted a written plea to driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. The plea agreement says at sentencing the State will dismiss one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely ecstasy, a Class C felony; one count of failure to affix Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely marijuana, a Class D felony.
The plea is an open plea. Sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 2.
According to the affidavit, at 10:05 p.m. Dec. 21, officers performed a warrant check at 315 First Ave. An officer saw a red Chevy Malibu with Iowa license plates pull into the rear of the residence. The officer made contact with the vehicle and occupants, believing the warrant subject may have been inside the car.
The officer believed Sheley had a valid warrant for his arrest. Sheley was detained while communications checked if Sheley had a valid warrant. Sheley did not have a valid warrant but communications said Sheley's privilege to operate a motor vehicle in Iowa was barred. Sheley was placed under arrest.
An officer arrived on scene and approached the driver's side door where Sheley was originally located. The officer located a plastic wrapped bag containing a white, crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine on the ground outside the driver side door of the Chevy Malibu.
The bag of suspected methamphetamine weighed 7.6 grams. No visible tax stamp was attached to the suspected methamphetamine. A glass bong that contained an additional crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine was observed tucked between the passenger seat and center console.
As officers were standing next to the vehicle, they could see a bag with suspected marijuana in an open center console, the court documents state. Officers secured the vehicle. A search warrant was approved and signed. The vehicle was transported to a secure location and was searched by officers.
During the search, court records state, officers located a brown wallet with Sheley's identification and a black plastic wrapped bag of methamphetamine in the closed center console, a bag containing suspected marijuana and three pills consistent with ecstasy, a black backpack containing a loaded handgun magazine, an unloaded pistol magazine, two bags of suspected marijuana, one bag of suspected hashish, a bag containing seven ecstasy pills, a pink marijuana grinder, a metal pipe with burnt marijuana residue and a Country Inn and Suites receipt with Sheley's name.
A check of Sheley's criminal history showed two previous convictions for domestic abuse-assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.