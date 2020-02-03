CLINTON — District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor ordered pretrial release be revoked for a Clinton man facing five felony and one misdemeanor charge.
Tabor on Friday ordered pretrial release with supervision previously granted to Jacob D. Sheley, 21, 626 12th Ave. South, be revoked. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only. Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf filed application for recommitment after bail last week.
Sheley is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely methamphetamine, a Class B felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely ecstasy, a Class C felony; one count of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a domestic offender, a Class D felony; one count of failure to affix Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely marijuana, a Class D felony; and one count of driving while barred an an habitual offender, an aggravated misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit, at 10:05 p.m. Dec. 21, officers performed a warrant check at a residence. A red Chevy Malibu was seen pulling into the rear of a residence on First Avenue. Two occupants were inside the vehicle. Officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, believing the warrant subject may be inside the vehicle. An officer believed Sheley was wanted on a valid arrest warrant.
Sheley was detained while police checked to see if he was wanted on a valid warrant, which he was not. Dispatchers said, however, that Sheley is not allowed to operate a motor vehicle in Iowa. Sheley admitted to driving the Chevy Malibu, according to court documents.
Sheley was placed under arrest for driving while barred. Another officer arrived on scene and approached the driver’s side door, where Sheley was originally located. The officer located a plastic wrapped bag, containing a white crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine, on the ground outside the driver’s side door of the vehicle. The bag of suspected methamphetamine weighed 7.6 grams. No visible tax stamp was attached to the 7.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to court documents.
The officer also detected the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, court records state. As the passenger was exiting the vehicle, a glass bong was observed tucked between the passenger seat and center console, according to the affidavit, which states the glass bong contained a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine.
Officers, as they stood next to the vehicle, could see a bag with suspected marijuana in an open center console. A search warrant was approved. Officers during the search located a brown wallet with Sheley’s identification and a black plastic wrapped bag of methamphetamine in the center console, a bag containing suspected marijuana and three pills consistent with ecstasy and a black backpack behind the passenger seat, court documents state.
The backpack contained a loaded .40 caliber handgun magazine, an unloaded pistol magazine, two bags of suspected methamphetamine and one bag of suspected hashish with a combined weight of 32.7 grams, a bag containing seven ecstasy pills, a pink marijuana grinder, a metal pipe with burnt marijuana residue and a Country Inn and Suites receipt with Sheley’s name, the court affidavit says.
